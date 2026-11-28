Speaking to reporters after the meeting, association General Secretary PR Pandian highlighted the severity of the crisis. He noted that while the entire kuruvai crop was lost, 50- to 60-day-old samba crops across at least 10 lakh acres are now withering due to water scarcity. Pandian called on the government to send a high-level committee to evaluate the situation, officially declare the delta drought-affected, and disburse Rs 35,000 per acre in relief. "Demanding the declaration of the Delta as a drought-hit region, we will organise a statewide protest on December 15, where farmers will march to their respective district collectorates," Pandian stated.

Similar grievances were echoed at a farmers' redressal meeting in Tiruchy, where leaders pointed out that the lack of irrigation water has drastically shrunk samba cultivation acreage.

"We have lost our livelihoods due to water scarcity, and the state government must depute officials to assess the region and declare it drought-hit," said MP Chinnadurai, Tiruchy district secretary of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam (Non-Political). He also urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take immediate steps to halt Karnataka’s construction of the Mekedatu dam, adding that the Chief Minister should convene an all-party meeting, including farmers' associations, to address the issue directly with his Karnataka counterpart.