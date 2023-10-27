Declare delta as drought hit region: Farmers urge during grievances redressal meet

TIRUCHY: Since Karnataka failed to release water for Tamil Nadu irrigation, 3.5 lakh acre kuruvai was lost in Delta and 15 lakh samba and thalady cultivation is still a non starter and so the government should declare delta as drought hit region, the farmers appealed here on Friday.

The farmers grievances redressal meeting was held in Tiruchy chaired by the district collector M Pradeep Kumar in which most of the farmers pointed out about the failed kuruvai and doubtful samba and thalady due to the water shortage and appealed the state government to initiate steps to get them water and inform the farmers about the status of the Cauvery issue.

“Despite the apex court direction, Karnataka which failed to adhere to the order and that led to the withering of kuruvai since the Mettur had dried up. While 62,000 acre samba cultivation in TIruchy district alone is a non-starter and this results in the loss of around Rs 700 crore to the farmers from the district”, said Goundampatti Subramanian from Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers Association.

Subramanian appealed to the state government to initiate steps to get them proper compensation. He also demanded to announce delta as a drought hit region and get the insurance claims to the farmers.

While Ayilai Sivasuriyan, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said that the Delta region lost 3.50 lakh acre kuruvai and the 15 lakh acre samba and thalady cultivation which was supposed to be commenced from the month of September is still a non started due to the water shortage. “We fear Tamil Nadu would face even drinking water scarcity in the coming years. Through the water shortage, not only the farmers are affected but also lakhs of farm labourers lose their livelihood. So, it is time, the government to declare the delta as drought hit region and get proper compensation”, Sivasuriyan said.

Meanwhile, P Viswanathan, state president of Tank and River Ayacutdars Welfare Association appealed to reduce the price of fertilisers while offering a compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to the farmers who could not cultivate samba. He also urged insurance claims for shallots and maize and appealed for a proper storage facility for water during the North East monsoon.