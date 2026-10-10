Declare Cauvery Delta drought-hit, demand Tamil Nadu farmers; to stage protest on Oct 26

“The crops cultivated through direct sowing had dried after the seeds sprouted due to water shortage, and these factors, coupled with the poor rainfall during the South West monsoon rains, had turned the Delta region almost into a desert,” Pandian said.

Pandian appealed to the State government to declare the Delta as a drought-hit region and commence the compensation process. “It is time for the State government to write off the crop loans without any condition and disburse compensation to the farmers who lost kuruvai,” he said.

He also appealed to the state government to initiate immediate steps to get the due share of water from Karnataka to ensure samba cultivation.

“We have decided to hold a statewide protest on October 26, and the farmers from Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore would lay siege to the respective district collectorate on the day,” Pandian said.