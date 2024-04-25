Declare all schools as govt or aided, SPCSS-TN urges CM

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin urging for change in approach the implementation of Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The members in the letter have urged the state to provide education only through government or government-aided schools for all children. Further, the letter noted that the government should declare all schools as government or aided and not to reimburse admissions made under RTE Act in private schools.

SPCSS-TN, besides this, also lays a list of recommendations to the government. They are; provision to significantly increase elementary education, which would help in the building up of the required levels of infrastructure and quality of education, thereby transforming government, local-body and aided schools into genuine neighbourhood schools.

Also, provision of special allocations for improvement of the school system in backward areas, urban slums, tribal areas, hilly tracts, drought and flood-prone zones, coastal belts and islands.

“Ensuring instruction for all in the medium of mother tongue at the primary level, particularly for linguistic minorities; active encouragement of teaching in the regional languages at the secondary level; and discontinuance of state aid to the schools imparting education otherwise than in the medium of mother tongue/regional languages,” the letter added.

Some of the other recommendations are; phased implementation of the common school system within a 10-year time frame; and essential minimum legislation, particularly to dispense with early selection process, tuition fee, capitation fee and also exploring ways of including the expensive private schools into the common school system through a combination of incentives, disincentives and legislation.