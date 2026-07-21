Decks being cleared for Madurai temple consecration, State govt tells High Court

The submission was made by the State during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Radhakrishnan of Salem district, seeking directions to the authorities to recover and properly maintain the properties belonging to the Meenakshi Amman Temple and its subsidiary temples, restore the temple, and conduct the Kumbhabhishekam at the earliest.

The petition came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel.

Appearing for the State, the government counsel submitted that the drive to remove encroachments from temple properties was continuing.

The counsel also informed the court that the renovation works at the Veeravasantharayar Mandapam were nearing completion.