Decision to field ex-AIADMK MLAs after bypoll dates announced: Krishnan

TIRUCHY: The decision on fielding the AIADMK MLAs, who resigned and joined TVK, in the bypoll on party ticket would be decided only after the official announcement of dates, said TVK Delta Region Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) Chairman, Ku Pa Krishnan here on Wednesday.
"Until then, the erstwhile MLAs will be treated as normal TVK party members," he said.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Ku Pa Krishnan said, the allocation of houses under TNUHDB would be made after proper scrutiny by the respective district collectors and the allocation of the houses are made based on the computerised scrutiny and so no one including the minister and the chairman can not influence.
He denied an exclusive allotment of houses for Dalits at Saidapet in Chennai and said that the opposition parties have been spreading false information to the public.
Stating that the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has a heart to waive the entire crop loan for the benefit of the farmers, Krishnan claimed that the previous rulers had wiped out the entire funds and so, the TVK government has made the crop loan waiver with conditions.
“Once the financial situation has been stabilised, the welfare schemes would be implemented one by one,” he assured.
Meanwhile, Krishnan claimed that the people have identified a good leader in Vijay and so several people particularly from the AIADMK party have been showing interest in joining TVK.
“The opposition who could not bear the politicians beelining to TVK, spread wrong information and they termed it as horse trading. The party will accept whoever is willing to join it,” he stressed.
However, answering to a query whether the AIADMK MLAs who had resigned and joined TVK would be allotted party ticket in bypolls, Krishnan said, the decision would be made only after the announcement of the election until then, they would be treated as members of the party, he sai