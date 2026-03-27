Decision to cut excise duty on fuels driven by Oppn pressure: DMK

"Our alliance has been intact and is strong. Under the able leadership of our Chief Minister, who has made this state the number one state in all indices, people are geared up, and people are ready to vote for DMK," he said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.