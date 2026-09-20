Decision on stalled Uppur power project in 40 days, says Minister Nirmalkumar

Nirmalkumar said the condition of equipment that had remained unused for several years would have to be assessed by the respective manufacturers and technical experts. Its technical condition, corrosion and scope for reuse would be examined. The government would also assess whether some equipment could be shifted and used elsewhere and how the civil works already completed at Uppur could be utilised.

Arrangements for transporting coal remain one of the key challenges for the project, he said. Options such as transporting coal by sea or rail, using smaller vessels and storing coal at Udangudi before transporting it to Uppur would be examined. The cost of each option and its impact on the per-unit cost of electricity generation would be worked out before taking a decision.

The minister said significant work had already been completed on bringing water to the project site and considerable expenditure had been incurred on related civil works.