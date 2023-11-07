Decide on RSS marches by Nov 15, SC tells TN

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government to consider allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold marches in various districts across the State either on November 19 or 26.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta asked the State to decide by November 15 on the routes that will be proposed by the RSS to the authorities within three days.

The bench noted the RSS has undertaken that its marches will follow the routes and refused to give liberty to the State to decide whether it would allow one or two rallies in each district.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the State government, said earlier routes proposed by the RSS for marches on October 22 and 29 had several mosques on the way and there were apprehensions of clashes.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also appearing for the State, said the RSS cannot be allowed to hold rallies every day and wherever they want as it would cause problems.