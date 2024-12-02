December 3 holiday for disabled workers in TN govt, aided institutions
Casual leave was announced for all the disabled across TN as a respect for their contributions to these institutions.
CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) tomorrow (December 3), the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons has announced a holiday for disabled workers in government offices and government aided institutions on Tuesday.
The holiday was announced after a non-official member of TN disability welfare board requested one-day special contingency leave, which was accepted by the department recently.
Meanwhile, the TN Udavikkaram association in October had written to CM Stalin and Chief Secretary to the government, N Muruganandam, requesting to exempt disabled employees from official duties during disasters.