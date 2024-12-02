Begin typing your search...

    December 3 holiday for disabled workers in TN govt, aided institutions

    Casual leave was announced for all the disabled across TN as a respect for their contributions to these institutions.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2024 10:02 PM IST
    December 3 holiday for disabled workers in TN govt, aided institutions
    X
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) tomorrow (December 3), the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons has announced a holiday for disabled workers in government offices and government aided institutions on Tuesday.

    Casual leave was announced for all the disabled across TN as a respect for their contributions to these institutions.

    The holiday was announced after a non-official member of TN disability welfare board requested one-day special contingency leave, which was accepted by the department recently.

    Meanwhile, the TN Udavikkaram association in October had written to CM Stalin and Chief Secretary to the government, N Muruganandam, requesting to exempt disabled employees from official duties during disasters.

    Persons with DisabilitiesHolidaysTamil Nadu Government
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick