Deceit won't always win, DMK chief takes veiled dig at TVK

A day earlier, while addressing a marriage function in Thanjavur, Stalin had indirectly criticised the ruling party's election machinery without naming the TVK.

The DMK president said his party had built its electoral strength through years of groundwork and organisational activity, unlike some parties that succeeded without such field-level efforts.

He also claimed that the ruling party had failed to appoint counting agents in several constituencies during the election process.

Stalin further alleged that social media platforms had been effectively used to influence families through younger voters and children.

"Social media was used to influence family members through children, and it escaped our eyes," he said.