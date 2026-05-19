Deceit won't always win, DMK chief takes veiled dig at TVK

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday made a veiled attack on the social media campaign strategy of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), saying that one can lie and win, but not always, sharing a media analysis on how the ruling government's supporters are peddling lies to build a false narrative.
Sharing a video uploaded by a leading media house titled "The False Political Narratives Around Vijay and TVK", Stalin posted a cryptic message on social media, in a follow-up attack on TVK over what he termed as false political narratives which had influenced voters during the Assembly election.
"You may deceive all the people for some time, and some people for all the time, but you cannot deceive all the people all the time," he said in the X post.
A day earlier, while addressing a marriage function in Thanjavur, Stalin had indirectly criticised the ruling party's election machinery without naming the TVK.
The DMK president said his party had built its electoral strength through years of groundwork and organisational activity, unlike some parties that succeeded without such field-level efforts.
He also claimed that the ruling party had failed to appoint counting agents in several constituencies during the election process.
Stalin further alleged that social media platforms had been effectively used to influence families through younger voters and children.
"Social media was used to influence family members through children, and it escaped our eyes," he said.