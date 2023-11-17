Deceased youth’s kin want body brought back from Taiwan

COIMBATORE: Kin of a youth from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high rise building in Taiwan has urged the state government to take efforts to bring his body.

The deceased, P Rahulram, 27 from Jeeva Nagar in Sirumugai ended his life by jumping off the 24th floor of an apartment building in Taiwan on Wednesday. The members of family were shattered on receiving information of his death through a phone call from Taiwanese police.

As the police communicated in Mandarin, the family members couldn’t understand and got to know the shocking news from a Tamil Nadu native man staying in the same apartment.

Rahulram, an engineering graduate, had completed doctorate in Taiwan and was employed in a private firm there. His father Panjalingam, 55 took voluntary retirement from government service, while his mother Selvi, 50 is a teacher at a Government Higher Secondary School.

Police said Rahulram last spoke to his mother on the day of Deepavali, when he informed his plans to switch over to another firm in a few months. However, his parents insisted him to come back.

In a petition to Mettupalayam MLA AK Selvaraj and office of the Nilgiris MP A Raja, the parents urged to take immediate efforts to bring the body of their son from Taiwan to Coimbatore. They also insisted for a thorough probe to know the reason behind his death.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said efforts have been taken through the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to bring his body from Taiwan.