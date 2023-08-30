Decayed carcass of wild elephant found at Sathyamangalam Reserve in Erode

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant was found dead in a decayed state in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode. A team of frontline staff, who were on routine patrol, spotted the carcass of the elephant in Kadambur forest range on Monday.

On receiving information, senior officials of STR along with veterinarians visited the spot. “The female elephant, aged around 45 years may have died a week ago. A post mortem was done and its carcass was buried in the same spot.

The exact reason behind the cause of its death will be known only upon receiving a post mortem report,” an official said. An inquiry is underway by the forest department.