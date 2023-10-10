Decayed body parts recovered in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Severed body parts were recovered from a farm with indications of an alleged human sacrifice in Coimbatore outskirts.

Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan visited the plantain farm owned by Suppammal at Devanapuram near Karamadai and held inquiries on Monday. Police said Karuppusamy, who was grazing his cattle, had checked out on sensing some foul smell on Sunday evening.

He was shocked to find decayed body parts and informed Karamadai police. Police arrived and gathered the body parts, which were completely decayed to an extent that even the gender of the deceased person could not be identified.

Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan ordered five special teams to investigate the case. As police are completely clueless, an inquiry is underway to know if anyone went missing from the neighbourhood to trace the identity of the deceased.

Police stations across Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, the Nilgiris and other Western districts have also been informed to check for missing complaints. As there were indications of a blood splash and conduct of puja in the scene of crime, the police are also probing the angle of human sacrifice.

A sniffer dog was pressed into service and forensic experts gathered evidence from the spot.

Last year, a 52-year-old farmer from Pudur village was killed in a case of human sacrifice by a security guard in Krishnagiri in pursuit of a treasure pot.