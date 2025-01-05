Debt-ridden couple end life in Dindigul

MADURAI: A debt-ridden couple in Dindigul allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at Mangalapuram, on Friday night.

The deceased victims were identified as Nagendran (53) and his wife Shanthi (45), sources said.

On being alerted, Dindigul South police inspected the spot and held inquiries, which revealed that Nagendran, who worked in a shop near the Dindigul bus stand, borrowed money from many people.

With a meagre income, Nagendran found it difficult to repay the borrowed money when the lenders asked him repeatedly to settle it immediately.

When both Nagendran and his wife felt dejected and depressed by this, they consumed poison.

Subsequently, their neighbours after learning about the incident took the victims to Dindigul Government Hospital. While Shanthi succumbed to the poison at 11.30 p.m., Nagendran was declared dead at around 2.30 am.

Based on a complaint lodged by Kathireswaran (22), son of the deceased couple, Dindigul South police have filed a case, sources said.