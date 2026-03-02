Deaths of egrets, storks spark bird flu scare in Namakkal

Villagers discovered the birds lying dead beneath a banyan tree in Muthukaalipatti village on Monday and immediately alerted officials from the Forest, Animal Husbandry and Health Departments.

Responding to the alert, a team from the Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, along with officials from other departments, rushed to the spot. The carcasses were examined to ascertain whether the deaths were caused by avian influenza or any other factor.

Visceral samples were collected and sent to a research laboratory in Bengaluru for detailed analysis. As a precautionary measure, bleaching powder was sprayed in and around the area to prevent any potential spread of infection.