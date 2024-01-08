Deaths due to online gambling: Anbumani wants swift action from govt

CHENNAI: Expressing distress over an incident in which an air force personnel killed his 8-year-old son before trying to take his own life, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take measures to list an appeal against online gambling in the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Chaitanya, an air force personnel in Madambakkam, killed his son and tried to commit suicide after losing money in online gambling. "Chaitanya was saved by the swift action of the police. The incident is shocking and gives pain," he said.

He added that Chaitanya lost several lakhs due to online gambling and he could not pay his loans despite selling off his properties. Also, his debts are higher than his monthly salary.

"The incident is an example of the ill-effects of online gambling. PMK has protested to ban online gambling in the state following which a law to ban the games was passed. However, the Madras High Court revoked the ban," he recalled.

Saying that a school teacher committed suicide in Madurai three days ago due to online gaming, Anbumani requested the government to realize the impact of online gambling and need to ban them.

"But the government is not realizing this. State law minister claims that an appeal has been filed in the apex court against the High Court order. But the appeal is yet to be heard. As two lives have already been lost, the government should ensure that the case is taken up for hearing immediately," Anbumani urged.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss, pointing out the end of the deadline given to the State Backward Classes Commission to recommend on Vanniyar reservation, urged the government to provide the reservation as promised after receiving the report of the commission.

"The government should pass the Vanniyar Reservation Bill in the assembly session that is scheduled to be held at the end of this month," he demanded.