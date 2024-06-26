Death toll rises to 61 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 61 on Wednesday. Yesudas (35), who was admitted at JIPMER in Puducherry has passed away.

Many persons in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi died after consuming 'paper arrack' mixed with methanol on June 19. Others who complained of stomach pain and iritation in the eye were rushed to hospitals in Puducherry, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, and Salem. With many succumbing during treatment at hospitals, the death toll has been steadily going up. Several dozens of people are still under treatment.

About 20 arrests in connection with the incident so far including seven individuals, believed to be owners of a chemical plant in Madhavaram, Chennai, that supplied the methanol.

Hours after the tragedy, three people involved in selling the spurious liquor in Karunapuram were held. 200 litres of pocket liquor that contained high levels of methanol was also seized. Further, the district collector was transferred and the ADGP (prohibition) was put on compulsory wait while the superintendent of police and other officials were suspended.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police, led by SP Shantharam, has begun a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's family and established a one-member commission led by a retired High Court judge to investigate the cause and prevent future hooch tragedies in the state.

The CM had also announced Rs 50,000 each to persons undergoing treatment from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

