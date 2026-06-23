Death toll in Tiruvallur ammonia leak tragedy rises to 8, several still battling for life

CHENNAI: The toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export unit near Periyapalayam rose to 8 on Monday (June 22), even as 67 workers are battling for life at various hospitals in Chennai and Tiruvallur. Many of them are in critical condition, raising fears that the fatalities may rise.
The latest issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday revealed a steady rise in casualties over the past 24 hours. Two deaths were reported by 8 pm on Sunday, followed by three more by 7 am on Monday. Another two workers succumbed by 5 pm on Monday, taking the overall death toll to seven.
The seven deceased are all women, six of whom have been identified as workers from Odisha. The victims were named as Shibani, Jumani Juanga, Geetha Juanga, Purnima Juanga, Champabati Juanga and Parbavathi Jaunga. One victim remains unidentified and is suspected to be from Odisha.
The incident occurred on June 21 at the St Peter & Paul Seafood export factory located in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam.
Health officials said the affected workers suffered symptoms associated with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort, and respiratory distress. While 67 people remain under treatment and medical observation, two workers have been discharged.
Hospital-wise data released by the department showed that 28 workers are being treated at Vels Hospital, 18 at Venkateswara Hospital, 12 at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and 10 at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
The majority of those affected are migrant workers. Of the 68 patients under treatment, 29 are from Odisha, 20 from Assam, 8 from Jharkhand, 5 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Kerala, 1 from West Bengal, and 2 whose identities are yet to be confirmed.
The bulletin said emergency medical teams, ambulances, and public health personnel were deployed immediately after the leak was reported. Officials from the district administration, police, fire and rescue services and the health department coordinated rescue and treatment efforts.
The Health Department said investigations into the source and cause of the leak are under way. It has also initiated continuous surveillance of exposed workers, environmental monitoring of the premises and a review of industrial safety and emergency response systems. The situation remains under surveillance, the department added.