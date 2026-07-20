Death by stroke single largest cause of inpatient mortality at RGGGH: Study

Beyond the five leading causes, the study identified chronic kidney disease as another significant contributor, accounting for 471 deaths, while sepsis claimed 349 lives. Among infectious diseases, tuberculosis caused 144 deaths, infectious meningitis 73, HIV-related illnesses 60 and leptospirosis 10.

The cancer profile reflected the increasing burden of malignancies, with haematological cancers accounting for the highest number of deaths, followed by lung cancer, metastatic cancers of unknown primary origin, brain and central nervous system tumours and stomach cancer.

Among respiratory illnesses, pneumonitis caused 264 deaths, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease accounted for 134 deaths and respiratory failure for 101. In endocrine and metabolic disorders, diabetic ketoacidosis alone resulted in 214 deaths, while uncontrolled diabetes mellitus accounted for another 70. Diabetic foot syndrome was responsible for 174 deaths under circulatory diseases, highlighting the impact of poorly controlled diabetes.

The study also pointed to the growing burden of alcohol-related liver disease, as it emerged as the dominant contributor to deaths from decompensated chronic liver disease. The researchers linked this to changing lifestyle patterns, increasing alcohol consumption and the rising prevalence of liver disorders in the country.

Road traffic accidents remained the leading external cause of death, particularly among young men. The researchers also flagged poisoning as an emerging concern, noting that paraquat poisoning accounted for the largest share of poisoning-related deaths. Given its extremely high fatality rate and increasing use in suicide attempts, the study said the trend warrants urgent public health attention.

The authors noted that the findings broadly mirror national and global estimates showing non-communicable diseases replacing infectious diseases as the leading causes of mortality. At the same time, they observed that conditions such as alcohol-related liver disease and paraquat poisoning require focused interventions in Tamil Nadu.

Conducted at one of Asia's oldest hospitals, RGGGH houses about 3,300 beds, 49 speciality departments and 21 intensive care units, besides handling nearly 10,000 outpatient visits every day.

The researchers described the study as the first detailed assessment of inpatient mortality in a government tertiary care hospital in southern India.

Calling for stronger public health interventions, the authors stressed the need to intensify prevention and early detection of stroke, cardiovascular diseases, cancers and diabetes through improved control of hypertension, dyslipidaemia and other risk factors. They also recommended strengthening road safety measures, establishing robust hospital-based mortality surveillance systems and integrating institutional data with national health databases to support evidence-based health planning.

The study acknowledged that it did not include paediatric and most obstetric cases because those patients are treated in separate institutions attached to Madras Medical College. It also noted that disease-specific case-fatality rates could not be calculated since only records of deceased patients were analysed.

"Improved surveillance for hospital-based mortality and integrating it with national health database systems may be helpful to improve evidence-based planning. Multicentre population-based studies should be conducted to verify these results, " the authors concluded.