Dear Amma, Strength and Softness: A Mother’s Day Story of Resilience

Umarani had to shoulder the weight of parenting alone of her two daughters while dealing with her own grief, societal judgements and financial pressure.

"Nobody is prepared to be fatherless," says Dharshini Sambathkumar, Umarani’s younger daughter. "But it hit us very hard. Life changed all at once. I shifted from a big school to a smaller one; the financial and emotional landscape was suddenly unrecognizable."

In India, where patriarchy and male authority are often seen as the backbone of a household, a family led by a woman is too often dismissed as a ‘broken family’.

Dharshini added, “But my mother never gave up on us. She chose to fight for us so the world would see two successful women, not a broken family.”

Dharshini secured 98% in her 12th-grade exams, earning a merit seat at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. Relatives opposed her move to Delhi, insisting a single mother couldn’t send daughters away.

"They asked my mother, 'Why send her so far away? There is no man in the house. Who will protect her? Better to get her married and save your money,'" Dharshini recalls.