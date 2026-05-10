Dear Amma, Strength and Softness: A Mother’s Day Story of Resilience

CHENNAI: On a random Tuesday an unfortunate incident hit. A father met with a fatal car accident after dropping his daughter at college. Umarani Sambathkumar, a Nursing Superintendent with 35 years of service at Salem Medical College, that Tuesday left her from a partner in a happy, dual-income household into a woman standing alone to face a life she had never prepared for.
Umarani had to shoulder the weight of parenting alone of her two daughters while dealing with her own grief, societal judgements and financial pressure.
"Nobody is prepared to be fatherless," says Dharshini Sambathkumar, Umarani’s younger daughter. "But it hit us very hard. Life changed all at once. I shifted from a big school to a smaller one; the financial and emotional landscape was suddenly unrecognizable."
In India, where patriarchy and male authority are often seen as the backbone of a household, a family led by a woman is too often dismissed as a ‘broken family’.
Dharshini added, “But my mother never gave up on us. She chose to fight for us so the world would see two successful women, not a broken family.”
Dharshini secured 98% in her 12th-grade exams, earning a merit seat at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. Relatives opposed her move to Delhi, insisting a single mother couldn’t send daughters away.
"They asked my mother, 'Why send her so far away? There is no man in the house. Who will protect her? Better to get her married and save your money,'" Dharshini recalls.
This is the Double Burden of the Indian single mother. She must navigate her own grief while shielding her children from a society that attempts to trade their potential for safety. Umarani’s response was a quiet, stubborn rebellion. She believed in her daughters and supported them, “I want your life to be secured. You deserve this,” she says.
“People think if there’s no father figure, they can intrude and undermine your decisions,” Dharshini added.
Umarani parenting philosophy was simple: Guidance, Never Control. “Children deserve individuality,” she explains. “I gave them freedom, but also taught them accountability and responsibility."
That philosophy shaped Dharshini’s journey. Today she is a published author, TEDx speaker, and digital entrepreneur. “Her life taught me the value of independence,” Dharshini says. “Financial freedom is non‑negotiable, especially for women.”
She smiled and described her mother as embodying both strength and softness. “I learned that resilience isn’t always loud. My mother showed me that strength and tenderness can coexist.”
Her sister’s journey to Germany for higher studies reinforced that independence. Today, relatives who were once criticized now praise their achievements.
That decision became a defining struggle they are now grateful for. “It taught us to stop asking for permission from society,” Dharshini says. “We realized we could navigate life on our own.”
Their bond is rooted in resilience and strength, not pity. "People see a single-parent child with immediate sympathy," says Dharshini. "It’s not required. We don't need pity; we need empathy. Being a single-parent family is a circumstance, not a tragedy that defines our entire worth."
When life feels overwhelming, Umarani comforts her daughter with a line that has become their mantra: Vidu Pathukalam means we can see to it. “Do not let one bad moment decide your whole life. This too shall pass.”
As a Nurse, she was known for her helping tendency that can be seen in her parenting and upbringing of their daughters. For Umarani, pride comes not from titles but from her daughter’s humanity. “She has a helping tendency,” she smiles, noting Dharshini now funds education for four students that makes her a proud mother.
When asked to give a message to other single mothers, she said, “Never underestimate your strength. It is lonely, and it is overwhelming. Your family might look different from the traditional one, but the love and the resilience make you stronger. Your children will eventually see the sacrifices. They will see the courage."
As the interview ends, both mother and daughter share a quiet moment with numbness in their eyes. Umarani shared a soft apology for being too hard or too strict during her teenage years.
In response, Dharshini just smiles. She now realizes that her mother wasn't just a parent but a human being and a girl also figuring out life for the first time, under a sky that had once fallen, but which she held up with her own two hands until her daughters were tall enough to help her.
As Mother’s Day approaches, the dynamic has shifted now. The daughter who was once overprotected is now the one asking the mother, "Where are you? Why is your phone on silent? Did you eat?" The cycle of care has come full circle.