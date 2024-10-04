Deans appointed to 14 govt medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has appointed Deans for 14 Government Medical Colleges in the state.

A government order issued by the Directorate on Thursday stated that the appointments were made for medical colleges in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchy, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Pudukkottai, Kilpauk, Theni, Karur, Virudhunagar, and Vellore.

The appointments of Deans were pending for a long time after the state government approved the regular panel of 26 medical officers for the appointment process, for the year 2024-25. Later, the Director of Medical Education and Research had presented a proposal to fill up the vacancies to the post of Dean in Government Medical Colleges in the existing 14 vacancies.

Incumbent deans have also been notified of the new roster, allowing them to relieve the medical officers from their current duty and join the college they have been promoted to.