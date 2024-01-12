Dealer told to replace defective motorbike

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissionon Thursday directed the dealer of a bike to give a new vehicle , besides providing a compensation of Rs 30,000 to a complainant for deficiency in service.

The complainant, Ponraj, who resides in Thoothukudi, bought a motorbike from a dealing agency located on Ettayapuram Road in the same district.

The complainant in his petition said that after completing three services in the agency workshop, the crankshaft, a key mechanical component used in the piston engine of the bike, suffered failure within a period of one week. Frustrated by the malfunction, the complainant again gave the vehicle for service. But, the same problem occurred just two days after the service.

The dealer attempted to resolve the problem with the aid of a mechanic at the service station, but in vain. After several times of inspection, the problem was found to be a manufacturing defect.

Frustrated over the mechanical snag, the complainant took the issue to the legal body and subsequently, a legal notice was issued seeking action. However, there was no response from the respondents.

President of the commission Thiruneela Prasad and its members, A Sankar and Namatchivayam, directed the dealer to replace a new bike of the same model specification and ordered a compensation of Rs 30,000 to the complainant for causing deficiency in service.