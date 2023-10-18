Deal anti-socials with iron hand, curb narcotics movement, CM Stalin tells police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the state stands at the forefront in attracting investors and it’s due to the prevailing law and order situation which has created a peaceful environment in the State.

He instructed the state police to effectively deal with anti-socials, stop the movement of narcotics, give top priority to crime against children, women, and SC/STs, and ensure conviction for the perpetrators.

Chairing a review meeting at Maraimalai Nagar as part of the ‘CM on Field Visit’ programme on law and order in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts, the CM firmly said “no” to anti-socials in the state and asked the police officials to take all legal actions to weed out the criminal elements in the state.

“There were no major law and order problems in the state for the last two years. This played a role in attracting investments to the state, which stands in the forefront in the country to attracting investors,” the CM said and asked the state police to continue its effective policing.

Crimes like murder, attempt to murder and chain snatching would spread fear among the public. Hence, the police should use technology, innovative methods, and creating friends of police groups to prevent such crimes, he added.

Stating that drugs are the main reason for several crimes, the CM instructed the police officials to step up the measures to “stop the movement of narcotics” and take stern action against the peddlers to protect the future generation.

“Severe action should be taken against those who sell contrabands in petty shops near educational institutions,” said the CM and advised the senior officials to give top priority to the serious issue.

The CM also asked the police department to ensure quality disposal of petitions from the public and speed up the process of filing chargesheets that led to convictions. He instructed the police to give importance to Pocso cases and SC/ST atrocity cases. The charge sheets in these cases should be filed within the stipulated period and it should be followed due to guarantee to end in the conviction of the perpetrators, the CM added.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Principal Secretary (Home Department) P Amudha, DGP (L&O) Shankar Jiwal, and senior police officers from the region took part in the review meeting.

Earlier in the day, the CM paid a surprise inspection at Kattankulathur panchayat union office during his field inspection and enquired with the officials about the ongoing schemes, including the housing scheme and road works there.