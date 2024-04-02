Deadline to submit report to address caste-based discrimination by Justice Chandru committee postponed to May 31

CHENNAI: The deadline to submit the report to address caste-based discrimination in Tamil Nadu schools by the Justice K Chandru committee had been postponed to May 31 by the State government. The initial duration to submit the report was six months, which ended in February this year.

To address caste-based discrimination rooted in society, thus reflecting among children in educational institutions, the Tamil Nadu government in August 2023 formed a committee under the retired Justice Chandru.

However, due to certain delays, the submission of the report had been postponed by the government to May 31.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Chandru said, "Through the suggestions we sought from the various stakeholders, we have so far received 2,000 suggestions from the public. If there are still members of the public wishing to submit their opinions and suggestions, can do so within a week."

"We will not be able to take-in suggestions after a week as we require time for collation and to finalise the report before submitting it to the State government in May, "he added.

The committee was formed by the government after a 17-year-old Dalit student and his sister were attacked by his classmates of dominant caste in Nanguneri of Tirunelveli district last year.

The committee is tasked with investigating and suggesting strategies to establish schools and colleges that foster an environment devoid of caste and religious prejudices among their students.

And, the committee's role extends to providing valuable guidance, suggestions, and motivation to educators, students, and parents from diverse backgrounds. This guidance aims to promote unity, and coexistence, and eradicate caste and religion-based discrimination.

Meanwhile, a three-month survey conducted in December last year by the TN Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) across various districts of the State found a deep prevalence of caste-based discrimination among school students, including Chennai.