Deadline to apply to Ambedkar law college extended to July 17

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has extended the last date for submitting applications for its postgraduate LLM programmes to July 17.
The university, located in Perungudi, had commenced the admission process for LLM courses across its 13 departments on June 29. The original deadline for submitting applications was July 13.
In a notification issued on Monday, the university said candidates can now apply until the evening of July 17. The university is offering LLM programmes through its 13 departments, with a total of 260 seats available for the 2026-27 academic year.
According to the university, around 600 applications have been received so far for the postgraduate law courses. Eligible candidates can apply through the university's website. The extension is expected to give more aspirants time to complete the registration process.
Applicants have been advised to visit the university website for details on eligibility criteria, fee structure and the documents required for admission.