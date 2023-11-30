Deadline to apply for teaching positions pushed to Dec 7

CHENNAI: The deadline for submitting applications for the recruitment of teacher posts has been extended till December 7 by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), providing candidates with additional time to apply for the positions.



The official announcement notifies that the final date for online application submission from November 30, is now pushed to December 7, with the deadline set at 5 pm on Thursday.

This extension applies specifically to the online mode of application for teacher positions. And, the candidates applying have been informed to visit the official website https://trb.tn.nic.in/ for information.

Meanwhile, the applications are being to invited fill 2,222 vacancies for graduate teachers positions and the exam date has been scheduled on January 7.

These exams will be held for 394 positions for Tamil subjects, followed by 252 for English, 233 for Mathematics and 292 for Physics. The online application process is open from November 1 to November 30.

"Candidates must provide a valid email address and an active mobile number for registration and future communication. Once the application is submitted, no modifications will be allowed, underscoring the importance of accurate and careful submissions, "the notification highlighted.

The examination fee is set at Rs 600 for all candidates, except for those in the SC, ST, and differently-abled categories, who are required to pay an exam fee of Rs 300.