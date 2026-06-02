Deadline to apply for Class 12 supplementary exam extended till June 4

According to the Directorate, online applications were initially accepted from May 18-30. Candidates were also provided an opportunity to apply under the special permission scheme (takkal scheme) on June 1 and 2.

Considering the welfare and convenience of students, the Directorate has further extended the special permission scheme application period. It has urged all eligible candidates who have not yet applied to make use of this extended deadline and complete the application process within the stipulated period.