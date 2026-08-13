Deadline extended for trustee appointments to 220 temples

CHENNAI: The HR&CE Department has extended the deadline for applications for the appointment of non-hereditary trustees to 220 temples under its control till August 28 by 5.45 pm.
It had invited applications from eligible persons on June 14 under Section 46 (iii), with July 22 fixed as the original deadline. The deadline was later extended to August 12. Following requests from devotees, the application window was further extended.
Interested applicants can submit the prescribed forms online, in person or by post to the office of the Regional Joint Commissioner concerned.