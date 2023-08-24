DDHS to not conduct inspection beyond office hours, instructs DPH

CHENNAI: The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issues instructions to all Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS) in all the districts, regarding the duty of Village Health Nurses, District Health Nurses and Community Health Nurses in the healthcare facilities in the State.

In a letter to the DDHS, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam stated that inspection meetings should be held during office hours only and they should be avoided after the office hours and should not be held for long periods of time during evening work.

They have been instructed to avoid calling assistant staff other than field workers during office hours to the Director's office. Except for emergency situations, DDHS should avoid asking for reports and conducting inspection meetings through video conferencing. They should also avoid asking for field workers to re-report the reports that are likely to be collected through Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvom portal.

All the Deputy Director Health Services have been requested to follow the instructions strictly and send the circular to all officers under their control and to instruct all District Medical Officers to follow the same.