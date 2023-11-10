Begin typing your search...

DD Podhigai to be renamed as DD Tamil from Pongal day: MoS L Murugan

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Nov 2023 11:17 AM GMT
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan (File)

CHENNAI: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has made an announcement that the Tamil channel of Doordarshan under the name "DD Podhigai" will be renamed as "DD Tamil" from Pongal day (January 14).

The MoS made the announcement in a presser held at Chepauk on Friday.

Murugan further said DD Podhigai would also air debate shows and cinema-related shows.

Tamil NaduMinister of State for Information and BroadcastingL MuruganDD TamilDD Podhigai
Online Desk

