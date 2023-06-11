Days after boyfriend’s murder by uncle, 18-yr-old girl hangs self

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old girl, who survived a suicide attempt by consuming poison, hanged herself on Friday after her boyfriend was hacked to death a few days ago in Coimbatore. Police said Danya was saved after she consumed cow-dung mixed with water on Tuesday. Upon discharge from Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after treatment, the girl took the extreme step while being alone in her house in Chettipalayam.

In a suicide note seized by police, the girl claimed to have taken the extreme step as she did not want to live without her boyfriend. She was in love with V Prashant, a load man from Gandhi Nagar in Sundarapuram.

Even though the girl’s parents accepted their affair, they asked the couple to wait for a while to get married. A few days ago Prashant and his three friends visited the girl’s house in an inebriated state to celebrate her birthday by cutting a cake. As they created a ruckus in front of the house, the girl’s uncle Vignesh, 29, a taxi driver broke into a quarrel and also hacked Prashant to death.