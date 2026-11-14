Days after 9 fishers' deaths, CM Vijay asks officials swift action in missing cases

According to a government statement, the meeting also discussed measures to take when fishermen and fishing boats face disasters in the middle of the sea.

The Chief Minister directed the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department to coordinate with the Marine Enforcement Wing, Coastal Security Group, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy to swiftly undertake search and rescue operations whenever fishermen go missing at sea.

The coordination among these agencies aims to ensure a prompt response and expedite search operations during emergencies involving fishermen. Ministers Aadhav Arjuna, Rajmohan, N Marie Wilson and A Srinath, along with Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, participated in the meeting.