Dayanidhi files defamation case against EPS in Egmore Court

CHENNAI: DMK's Central Chennai Parliamentary candidate Dayanidhi Maran filed a defamation case against the general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami, for allegedly defaming him during the election campaign.

The defamation petition filed before the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate court stated that EPS defamed the petitioner while campaigning for the candidate from his alliance party, DMDK on April 15 at Purasawalkam.

EPS made the public speech alleging that Dayanidhi Maran, being the Central Chennai Parliament member, had not even used 75 percent of the constituency funds allotted to him. His only motive is to expand his assets for his own welfare and to expand his assets and the assets of his family members, said the petition.

The statements of the accused are without any iota of truth and consequently caused severe loss of reputation and anguish to him. Dayanidhi Maran also submitted that he has completed several projects for the welfare of the people using his constituency funds allotted to him.

The speech of the accused is false and baseless; hence, he is liable for the damaging false, malicious statement, knowing very well that the same is not true, made against the complainant, which has lowered his reputation in society. Hence, the defamation petition was filed against EPS under section 500 IPC.