Day after tender controversy, Kancheepuram Collects suspects two officials

The tender, valued at Rs 16.83 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission grant for 2025-26, was released at 9 am on Tuesday and scheduled to close at 3 pm the same day, leaving a bidding window of just six hours. The bids were to be opened at 4 pm.

Screenshots of the tender details uploaded on the portal went viral on social media, triggering criticism over the manner in which the process was conducted by the newly elected TVK government, which had come to power promising an alternative to the Dravidian parties that ruled the State for nearly six decades.

After the issue led to a backlash, authorities cancelled the tender citing administrative reasons.

According to proceedings issued by K Aarthi, Joint Director and Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Kancheepuram, the short-term tender was issued for the period from May 12 to May 19 and was displayed on the Kancheepuram Block Development Office notice board.