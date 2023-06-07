Day after lover’s murder, teen girl attempts suicide

COIMBATORE: A day after a youth was hacked to death, his 18-year-old girl friend attempted suicide by consuming cow dung powder in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Depressed over the unfortunate developments, the girl mixed the poisonous substance in water and consumed it. “She then fainted. The shocked family members rushed her to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit,” police said.

On receiving information, the Chettipalayam police visited CMCH and held an inquiry as she took the extreme step after the murder of her lover.

She was in love with V Prashant, a load man from Gandhi Nagar in Sundarapuram. Even though the girl’s parents accepted their affair, they asked the couple to wait for a while to get married.

Past midnight on Sunday, Prashant and his three friends visited the girl’s house in an inebriated state to celebrate her birthday by cutting a cake.

As they created a ruckus in front of the house, the girl’s uncle Vignesh, 29, a taxi driver broke into a quarrel and also hacked Prashant to death.

Police arrested the accused and a further probe is on into the incident.