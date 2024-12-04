Day after Kallakurichi youth’s murder, two held, remanded in judicial custody

MADURAI: A day after the killing of the 26-year-old youth, who resided at Rishivandiyam of Kallakurichi district, at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli, two youngsters have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Samson Paulraj (25) of Shanthi Nagar and his friend Shiva (34) of Annanagar. Vijayakumar of Kallakurichi was allegedly murdered by the duo due to the love affair between the deceased and a 22-year-old girl, who is the sister of the key accused Paulraj.

According to G Thillai Nagarajan, Inspector of Palayamkottai police, Vijayakumar was hacked to death by the duo. Police have filed a case and are investigating.