Day after EPS' claim, TN govt says over 68,000 govt jobs filled in three years

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday informed that it has filled over 68,000 jobs in the state government through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and other agencies in the last three years, in an indirect rebuttal to the Leader of the Opposition who claimed the government remained slack in filling vacancies.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) had faulted the ruling DMK for not fulfilling its poll promise of filling posts and claimed that 3.5 lakh posts in the government were lying vacant. He had also demanded an increase in the number of TNPSC group IV recruitments to fill the vacancies.

In a statement circulated by the state information department, the government informed that since the time Chief Minister M K Stalin assumed office in May 2021, about 34,384 persons were directly appointed in various government departments through the TNPSC, the TNUSB (Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board), the MRB (Medical Recruitment Board), and the TRB (Teachers Recruitment Board). Also, another 33,655 persons were employed through local bodies and public sector undertakings during the period.

Altogether, about 68,039 persons were provided government jobs in the last three years, the government release stated.

As far as the group IV exams being conducted by TNPSC are concerned, every department is securing the required number of employees by directly notifying vacancies, the release added, clarifying that the vacancies notified by the TNPSC were subject to change.

In the Group IV exams conducted in the last three instances, the notified vacancies were 9,351, 6,491, and 7,301, but the numbers increased to 11,949, 9,684, and 10,139 later, read the release. This year, about 6,244 vacancies were notified. It later increased to 6,724. The number would increase till the filling of the vacancies, the release added.

Referring to the announcement of the CM that an additional 75,000 youths would be employed in government service in the next two years, the government release mentioned that about 5,08,055 youths in the state were absorbed in private sector jobs in the last three years through the efforts of the state's industries, the MSMEs, the labour and skill development, and the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.