Day after court relief, TVK expels advocate for bribery allegation

According to Villupuram South District Secretary of the TVK, N Mohanraj, Gnanasoundari “teamed up with opponents and made false allegations, and conducted herself contrary to the party’s policies, discipline and regulations.” She was removed from the primary membership of the party on July 17, Mohanraj said in a statement. He advised the party members not to have any contact with her.

Gnanasoundari, an advocate, had moved the Madras

High Court against TVK senior leaders over the appointment of government advocates in Villupuram district, alleging that bribes were paid for temporary appointments of government pleaders - a charge rejected by the party.