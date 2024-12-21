Begin typing your search...

    The arrested leaders and party members were released on Friday night.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Dec 2024 12:42 PM IST
    Day after arrest, case registered against BJP leader Annamalai for protesting without permission
    BJP leader Annamalai during the protest (Maalaimalar) 

    CHENNAI: A case has been registered against BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai and 916 others for holding a protest without permission in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore, said a Thanthi TV report.

    The protest against the DMK government for its alleged support of the convict in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast, saw thousands of BJP functionaries participate in the rally which took place at Gandhipuram bus stand.

    A case has been registered under BNSS section 170 against Annamalai, Vanathi Srinivasan, Hindu Munnani state leader Kadeswara C Subramaniam and 914 others.

    K AnnamalaiBJPDMK Government
    Online Desk

