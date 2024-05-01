Dates for result of class 10,11,12 state board exam out now: Check details here

CHENNAI: The dates for the results for state board exam for class 10, 11 and 12 were released on May 1.

Accordingly, results for class 12 exams will be announced on May 6.

For class 10, the results will be out on May 10, and for class 11 on May 14.

SSLC, HSE, and HSC state board examination results will be released as per the schedule, said a senior official of the Government Examination Department.

Students can check their results on their mobile phones and websites from home.

The state board exam for the class 12 students was completed on March 22 and correction of papers concluded on April 13.

Class 11 students wrote their last exam on April 25, and correction of papers were also completed on April 13.

SSLC students, had their exams until April 8, and the correction of exam papers was concluded on April 22.

About 7.50 Lakh students wrote the class 12 exam,

8 lakh students wrote the class 11 exam, and 9 lakh students wrote the SSLC examination this year.

It is also reported that students with arrear exams, wrote their last exam on April 25.