Dates for counselling and certificate scrutiny for TNPSC Group-4 candidates announced

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the counselling and certificate scrutiny of the Group-4 candidates will take place from July 20 to August 10. TNPSC has also issued the list of candidates selected to take part in counselling wherein three candidates would compete for one position.



In the announcement made by TNPSC's secretary Uma Maheshwari, the certificate scrutiny to make appointments for the positions such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Tax Collector, Land Surveyor and Warehouse Incharge will take place at the commission. Intimation on the counselling and scrutiny would be sent to the candidates via SMS and e-mail. The commission's website will too provide an information about this, however, the candidates will not be informed through post service.



The results for the Group-4 exams were announced on March. This exam was held for filling 10,219 vacancies.

