Date announced for TN CM Talent Search Exam for Class 10 students;check details

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Thursday announced the date for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Talent Search Examination (TNCMTSE), for Class 10 students in government schools, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the official notification, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Talent Exam for class 10 students will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025, as part of the academic year 2024-2025.

This test is open to students currently studying in the class 10 in government schools under the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum.

1,000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) will be selected based on the reservation system and they will be awarded a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per month for one academic year.

The exam will be based on Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum and the syllabus in Mathematics, Science, and Social Science subjects from the Class 9 and Class 10 textbooks.

The test will consist of two papers, Paper 1 will have Mathematics-related 60 questions and Paper 2 will focus on Science and Social Science-related 60 questions.

The first paper will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, and the second paper will take place from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm on the same day.

According to the notification, students can download the application form from the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in between November 30, 2024, and December 9, 2024. Completed application forms, along with a Rs 50 exam fee, must be submitted to the school principal by December 9, 2024.