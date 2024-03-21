DASE: Allow detained med students to write supplementary exams

CHENNAI: Doctors’ Association for Social Equality (DASE) has written to the Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University to allow detained students from the second year to write the supplementary exams.

The association requested the V-C to also allow them to attend the third year classes after the exams.

Dr GR Ravindranath, general secretary, DASE, pointed out, “Several MBBS students are prevented from writing the main university exams due to lack of attendance. Medical colleges in The Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Virudhunagar and Kallakurichi do not even allow them to attend third year classes.”

DASE said that the recent University guidelines stated that even if students were lagging behind in attendance, they cannot be prevented from attending classes in the following year. But they could be stopped from writing exams for the year in which they lack attendance.

Students from a private medical college had also written to the V-C about the same.

The University authorities said that there were guidelines to allow detained students to attend classes in the following year. The association has requested the V-C to send these guidelines to the medical colleges that have detained students and allow them to attend classes.

Meanwhile, DASE had requested the university to allow students to write the supplementary examination.