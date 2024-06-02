Darkness overshadowing India will dissipate on June 4, says VCK prez Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, on Sunday visited the historical photo exhibition of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, held in the Raja Annamalai Mandram, Chennai.

Addressing the reporters, VCK president remarked, "It is more appropriate to say that it is the history of Tamils ​​than the calling it the history of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi was born, lived, and indeed died as a warrior. He was the architect of Tamil Nadu's development."

Thirumavalavan further stated, "BJP is not going to win 100 percent in Tamil Nadu. After the results of the Lok Sabha elections, it will be decided who will be the Prime Ministerial candidate of INDIA. We don't have any concrete opinions about the election results. A decision will be known the day-after-tomorrow. A new dawn will break on June 4th. The darkness overshadowing India will dissipate."