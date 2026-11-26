Vijay said further irregularities in library procurement across the State could emerge as the matter was examined. "I did not enter politics without a reason. I came into politics for every family and every child. How can I remain silent when corruption threatens the future of students?" he asked.

Addressing the second phase of the TVK's education awards ceremony at Neelankarai here, where students who secured the top three positions in their respective districts in the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations were felicitated, Vijay urged them to remain vigilant against corruption and said public apathy towards the menace could not be justified on the grounds that it had existed for a long time.

"Corruption is a chronic disease. We cannot dismiss it as an old problem and say that people have become accustomed to it. We must do everything possible to cure this disease. Some may ask whether we can eradicate it. Even if that is not entirely possible, we can certainly take measures to contain it," he said.

Claiming that his government's steps had unsettled certain people, Vijay cited alleged irregularities in the School Education Department and questioned how corruption in a sector that shapes future generations could be overlooked. "Education is the foundation of everything. Students represent the future generation. How can anyone remain silent when corruption takes place in the Education Department?" he asked.