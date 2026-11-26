CHENNAI: Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Thursday described corruption as a chronic disease to be fought, not accepted as a way of life, saying his government's anti-corruption measures had shaken certain people's foundations, seemingly referring to the DMK.
Vijay said further irregularities in library procurement across the State could emerge as the matter was examined. "I did not enter politics without a reason. I came into politics for every family and every child. How can I remain silent when corruption threatens the future of students?" he asked.
Addressing the second phase of the TVK's education awards ceremony at Neelankarai here, where students who secured the top three positions in their respective districts in the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations were felicitated, Vijay urged them to remain vigilant against corruption and said public apathy towards the menace could not be justified on the grounds that it had existed for a long time.
"Corruption is a chronic disease. We cannot dismiss it as an old problem and say that people have become accustomed to it. We must do everything possible to cure this disease. Some may ask whether we can eradicate it. Even if that is not entirely possible, we can certainly take measures to contain it," he said.
Claiming that his government's steps had unsettled certain people, Vijay cited alleged irregularities in the School Education Department and questioned how corruption in a sector that shapes future generations could be overlooked. "Education is the foundation of everything. Students represent the future generation. How can anyone remain silent when corruption takes place in the Education Department?" he asked.
Referring to the 2004 Kumbakonam school fire tragedy, which claimed 94 children's lives, he also flagged concerns over school safety and alleged that the safety of students had been compromised.
Revisiting his earlier remarks in the Assembly about three files on his table, Vijay said he had been sitting quietly until Opposition members challenged him to make their contents public, prompting him to proceed with the disclosures.
He also alleged irregularities in procuring books for public libraries, including those supplied to Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore. Expressing concern over the alleged use of artificial intelligence to produce books as part of the procurement irregularities, he said he had expected the technology to transform government functioning but was surprised that it was being misused.