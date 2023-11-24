Dams, water bodies filling up fast in southern districts

MADURAI: Heavy rains lashed several parts of southern districts since Wednesday night. The water level in dams went up considerably in the southern region making farmers happy.

T Perumal, vice president, All India Bharatiya Kisan Sangam, Nedungulam in Madurai on Thursday said heavy rains over the last two days provided abundant freshwater in kanmois, including Nedungulam, Thiruvayanallur and Sithalankudi providing the much awaited relief to paddy farmers, who rely on single crop, in Sholavandan. Now, many paddy farmers have begun preparing nurseries, he said.

In Theni district, Uthamapalayam, Bodinayakanur, Periyakulam and Andipatti received heavy rains. The Kottakudi River near Bodi was flooded and people were advised not to approach the river. Low lying area in Melachokkanathapuram was inundated.

Bodi experienced 47.8 mm, the highest among 13 rain gauge stations in the district until 8 am, on Thursday. Six huts were partly damaged, sources said.

Meanwhile, the water level in Mullaiperiyar dam (142 ft) stood at 134.90 ft with an inflow of 4,118 cusecs and discharge of 1,000 cusecs. However, Theni, unlike previous year when 534 mm rainfall was recorded in the Northeast monsoon season till December, has witnessed a deficit in rainfall recording only 463 mm during this season so far.

In Kanniyakumari district, rainfall has surpassed the average record in the ongoing monsoon season, according to Collector PN Sridhar.

In Tirunelveli, parts of Manur received copious amounts of rain for nearly four hours from 8 pm, on Wednesday, causing overflow of water from a tank in Moovirunthali village, from where inmates of 20 low-lying houses were evacuated. Further sources said the tank bund was strengthened by placing sandbags with the aid of personnel from Departments of Fire and Rescue Services, Police and Revenue.