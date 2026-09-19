Dalits, caste Hindus clash over Vinayagar procession in Natham

Members of the Dalit community and caste Hindus have been celebrating Vinayagar Chaturthi separately. Normally, Dalits do not take the idol in procession near the temple. However, this year, they took the Vinayagar idol in procession close to the temple, which the members of the other community opposed. The clash led to tension in the region.

Madurai Superintendent of Police N Devanathan rushed to the spot and held talks with the villagers.