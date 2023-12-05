Dalit youth killed in Madurai, irked relatives seek CBCID probe

MADURAI : The relatives of a Dailt youth, who was allegedly murdered last month, and the members of Devendra Kula Vellalar community thronged the Madurai Collectorate on Monday demanding the arrest of all the accused involved in the crime.

Pandeeswaran alias Selvam, who resided at Gandhi Nagar in Achampathu, was murdered during a drunken brawl on November 29. A boulder was dropped on Selvam, who was in an inebriated condition, and his body was thrown into a roadside ditch at the locality.

Nagamalai Pudukottai police had filed a case and arrested two accused, sources said. However, the angered relatives of the victim refused to receive the body until Monday, demanding the arrest of a few more men. The relatives marched to the Collectorate carrying the photographs of the dead youth and demanded the police to file criminal charges against six more persons and also sought a CBCID probe into the killing.

S Ravivarman, the Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Tamil Nadu held talks with the protesting relatives. Earlier, Ravivarman had met the aggrieved family members of the victim in their house at Achampathu and provided a solatium, which the family refused to accept. Later, the family was told that a monthly pension of Rs 13,500 and a government job to a family member would be provided. Following which the family agreed to accept the body on Tuesday, the sources said.

The NCSC Director also convened a meeting with the District Administration and the concerned authorities were advised to take immediate action on any case concerning the SC and pursue the line of enquiry, the sources said.