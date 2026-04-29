Dalit youth found dead in Pudukkottai, Selvaperunthagai urges case be probed under SC/ST Act

In a tweet on X, he xpressed shock over the incident and urged that the case be investigated under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant criminal provisions, including abetment to suicide if applicable.

According to media reports, Hariharan, an undergraduate student from Nadupatti in Kulathur taluk, had gone missing on April 21. Few days later, his body was found in a quarry in Thirumalairayapuram and sent for post-mortem examination at the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. Based on a complaint filed at Vellanur police station, police initially registered a case of suicide.